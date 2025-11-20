DRIVERS BEWARE! You Are More Likely to Break the “Rules of the Road” between These Hours

Whether I am driving to work or out running errands driving in Florida can seem hectic nowadays! Distracted drivers or Road Warriors are frustrating me while I am on my commute and next thing you know someone is either speeding past me or driving on the shoulder on 295 making their way through traffic (I know I am not the only one who have seen this).

However, after a new study of 2,000 drivers it shows that during peak hours of 8:27 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. drivers are having a difficult time following the “Rules of The Road.”

Now before you check to see if your seatbelt is on or stop texting from your phone, I am sure we can all agree that while driving on the roads we have seen commuters create their own rules and drive recklessly putting others including themselves in danger of a fender bender or even worse.

Some of the bad habits these drivers are guilty of are:

26% of drivers admit going over the speed limit constantly

45% of drivers say they will not follow the rules of the road if they are familiar with a certain area

26% of drivers might break the law if the roads are empty or quiet

33% of drivers have admitted breaking the road law due to medical emergencies

22% of drivers misjudge the speed limit

We have to be more cautious while behind the wheel especially while driving through school zones as there have been many hit and run incidents at the start of the school year prompting JSO to emphasize roadway safety with “Be Safe Be Seen” campaign back in August.

So, drivers as we prepare for the holiday season, let’s take a moment to be extra cautious as we get behind the wheel to make sure our commute are a lot safer for you and your fellow driver.