The drunk raccoon found passed out in a store bathroom is all of us

You can’t make this kind of news up....

A passed out drunk raccoon was discovered in the bathroom of a liquor store in Virginia.

It happened late one night at a closed liquor store in Ashland, Virginia... a raccoon crashed through a ceiling tile and snuck inside.

Once inside, it knocked over shelves, smashed dozens of liquor bottles (ruining about 14 bottles worth roughly $250), and drank whatever spilled — turning the store into its own mini bar. I get this.

By morning, employees discovered the chaos and found the critter — passed out in the bathroom, sprawled near the toilet, apparently drunk.

Animal-control officers swooped in, gently removed the raccoon, let it sober up at their shelter — unharmed — and later released it back into the wild.

The picture of the raccoon is hilarious!

And now the agency is selling a t-shirt that says, "Trashed Panda," as a fundraiser.