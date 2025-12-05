Entertainment

The drunk raccoon found passed out in a store bathroom is all of us

By Toni Foxx
Drunk raccoon Someone broke into a Virginia liquor store and it turned out to be a raccoon who then passed out in the bathroom. (Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook)
By Toni Foxx

You can’t make this kind of news up....

A passed out drunk raccoon was discovered in the bathroom of a liquor store in Virginia.

It happened late one night at a closed liquor store in Ashland, Virginia... a raccoon crashed through a ceiling tile and snuck inside.

Once inside, it knocked over shelves, smashed dozens of liquor bottles (ruining about 14 bottles worth roughly $250), and drank whatever spilled — turning the store into its own mini bar. I get this.

By morning, employees discovered the chaos and found the critter — passed out in the bathroom, sprawled near the toilet, apparently drunk.

Animal-control officers swooped in, gently removed the raccoon, let it sober up at their shelter — unharmed — and later released it back into the wild.

The picture of the raccoon is hilarious!

CLICK HERE for the Hanover County Animal control and Shelter Facebook page to see it.

And now the agency is selling a t-shirt that says, “Trashed Panda,” as a fundraiser. CLICK HERE to see it and maybe even buy it.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News