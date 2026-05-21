Dunkin’ Is Launching 48-Ounce Beverage Buckets Nationwide But Not For Long!

☕ BIG coffee energy is coming to Dunkin’!

Starting May 22, Dunkin’ is rolling out 48-ounce iced coffee BUCKETS nationwide:

For comparison? A Starbucks Venti iced coffee is 24 ounces — meaning these buckets hold DOUBLE that amount.

The oversized drinks cost $12.99 and can be customized with different flavors, sweetness levels, and caffeine options. You can even fill them with Refreshers instead of coffee.

But if you want one, don’t wait too long because Dunkin’ says each store will only have 25 buckets available, and it’s unclear whether they’ll be restocked.

A few things to know:

🪣 They’re meant for ONE person

🥤 There’s only room for one straw

🚗 They won’t fit in your cup holder

♻️ No refills allowed.

So the question is...are these buckets worth waking up early for to grab while supplies last!?