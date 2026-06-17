Duval County Parents - Have You Registered Your Children For Bus Service

While the kids are enjoying Summer vacation parents in Duval and surrounding areas are mindful that registration for bus service for the upcoming 2026-27 school is underway now for Duval County Public Schools.

Eligible students for bus service include

Elementary School students who live more than 1 and a half miles from their assigned school

Middle and HS students who live more than 2 miles from their assigned school

Magnet School students who have transportation options with specific guidelines

Your child need to be registered no later than July 22nd to ensure that they are can ride the school bus on the first day of school August 10th.

For more information click here.