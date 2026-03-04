Entertainment

Enjoy the Luck of the Irish at Sonic with the Super Sour Shamrock Slush ☘️

Sonic Super Sour Shamrock Slush
St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and if you want to get into the festive holiday spirit, make your way to Sonic to enjoy their new Super Sour Shamrock Slush:

According to Sonic, this new drink, which channels the taste of sour green apple, is “a treat for the eyes and a jolt of fun for the taste buds.”

With a sour green apple syrup, swirls of sour popping candy throughout the slush topped with whipped cream, you can definitely expect a puckering kick in each sip!

This new 20 oz. drink is available nationwide through the end of March for only $3.99.

