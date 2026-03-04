Enjoy the Luck of the Irish at Sonic with the Super Sour Shamrock Slush ☘️

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and if you want to get into the festive holiday spirit, make your way to Sonic to enjoy their new Super Sour Shamrock Slush:

According to Sonic, this new drink, which channels the taste of sour green apple, is “a treat for the eyes and a jolt of fun for the taste buds.”

With a sour green apple syrup, swirls of sour popping candy throughout the slush topped with whipped cream, you can definitely expect a puckering kick in each sip!

This new 20 oz. drink is available nationwide through the end of March for only $3.99.