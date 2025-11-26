The Fans Have Spoken, and Taco Bell Listened: New Fan-Created Items Hit the Menu

Taco Bell is known for constantly switching up their menu and this time, they let fans take control of the available items.

The Fan Style Menu features three customer created twists on classic menu items and are available, for a limited time, through the app and in-store:

California Crunchwrap (Created by fan from Michigan, Brock): this subs steak and adds seasoned fried and guacamole as an homage to the Southern California-style burritos that are filled with French Fries.

Burrito Bliss (Created by fan from Kentucky, Kajol): a vegetarian option that uses the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito as a base but adds pico de gallo, Fiesta Chips, and Creamy Avocado Ranch.

Cantina Craze (Created by fan from Missouri, Sandra): the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco with Creamy Jalapeño sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream inside with melted cheese on the outside