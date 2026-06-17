Father’s Day Fun: Free Zoo Entry for Dads in Jacksonville!

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day?

The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens has you covered by offering free admission for dads, grandfathers, and father figures on Sunday, June 21:

Families can bring Dad to enjoy a day of animal encounters, beautiful gardens, and family-friendly attractions without paying for his admission. There’s no need to reserve a special ticket or enter a promo code ahead of time. Simply arrive together, and the Zoo will take care of Dad’s admission at the front gate.

NOTE: The offer is valid for fathers accompanying family members with paid admission and is available only in person on Father’s Day. One complimentary admission for a father is available per paid admission purchase.

Whether Dad loves wildlife, photography, or just spending quality time with family, the Zoo is a great opportunity to celebrate the father figures in your life while exploring one of Jacksonville’s favorite attractions.

Remember, purchasing your ticket makes you eligible for the Zoo’s new Endless Summer Pass where your single-day tickets gets you unlimited zoo entries through September 30!