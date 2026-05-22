‘Favorite,’ ‘Niece’ Among America’s Most Misspelled Words

An analysis of Google search data from the first five months of the year revealed the “most misspelled” words in America include “favorite,” “through” and “niece.”

The study, conducted by Unscramblerer.com ahead of the National Spelling Bee, examined searches like “How do you spell…” from January through mid-May.

The top 10 most misspelled words in the U.S. were: bougie, favorite, through, business, tomorrow, because, definitely, beautiful, niece, and separate.

The report also broke down the most misspelled word by state. California struggled most with “different,” Florida with “school,” Texas with “recycle,” and New York with “judgement.”

Other unusual state-level trouble words included “Chihuahua” in Georgia, Oklahoma, and Wyoming, “ukulele” in Minnesota, and “spaghetti” in North Carolina and Virginia.