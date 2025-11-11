Feed 5 for $25 with Amazon’s Thanksgiving Meal 🍽️🦃

It’s no surprise that everything has been more expensive this year and Thanksgiving dinner won’t be any different. This is, until Amazon was the latest retailer to come to the rescue with their Thanksgiving meal deal:

Amazon has rolled out a five person Thanksgiving meal for only $25 which is available to purchase through Thanksgiving Day.

The meal deal comes with an 8lb frozen Butterball turkey, crescent rolls, plus a variety of premade sides like stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberry relish. Among the list, customers can also choose their holiday pie dessert: pecan, pumpkin, or sweet potato.

Don’t want/need the meal deal? That’s okay because Amazon also has festive items customers can snag at discounted prices including produce, wine and baking ingredients.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer helping customers save this Thanksgiving.

Walmart is bringing back their Thanksgiving Savings Basket which feeds 10 people for less than $40.

Aldi also has a Thanksgiving Feast for 10 for only $40.