The First Thing People Notice When They Walk Into Your Home Might Surprise You

You only get one first impression, and according to a recent survey, it isn’t your furniture or your decorating style that people notice first. The smell of your home topped the list, beating everything from cleanliness to family photos and even the size of the space. Whether it’s fresh coffee, a favorite candle or cookies in the oven, scent has a way of shaping how people feel the moment they step through the door.

After smell, people said they tend to notice how tidy a home feels, the overall décor and personal touches that give the space its personality. It’s a reminder that creating a welcoming home doesn’t have to mean expensive renovations or designer furniture. Sometimes the little details are what leave the biggest impression.