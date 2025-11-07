For the first time in 5 years, Coca-Cola has a new holiday flavor!

It’s been 5 years since Coca-Cola has branched out and brought fans a new holiday flavor.

I guess after seeing the popularity of other holiday drinks from brands like Mtn Dew and Sprite, Coca-Cola was finally inspired to bring us a new Holiday Creamy Vanilla flavor:

This new flavor is available in both full and zero-sugar versions and be offered in cans as well as bottles.

Customers can find 12-ounce 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles at retailers across the U.S. or online.

A special 2-liter bottle, in full sugar variant only, will be available as a Walmart exclusive for only $1.98.