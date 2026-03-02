Florida Early Risers: Don’t Miss Tomorrow’s Blood Moon 🌖✨

Jacksonville early risers have a front-row seat to something special tomorrow morning, as a total lunar eclipse — also known as a “Blood Moon” — lights up the sky. On Tuesday, March 3, the moon will pass fully into Earth’s shadow, creating a deep red glow during peak totality. The best viewing window will be between 6:04 and 7:02 AM (ET), just before sunrise. Look toward the western sky to catch the show as the moon hangs low on the horizon.

For the best experience, head to beaches, open fields, or anywhere away from city lights for a clear view. No special glasses are needed — just set your alarm, grab a cup of coffee, and step outside. It’s one of those simple but unforgettable moments you won’t want to miss. Save this post for the details and share it with someone who needs a reason to wake up early! 🌖✨