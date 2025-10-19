Florida Ranks Top 10 Most Haunted States

A new study found which U.S. states are encountering spirits the most — and the leader isn’t what you’d expect.

Researchers analyzed around 1.84 million paranormal-sighting records (from sources like “Ghosts of America,” forums and social media) and found that New York topped the list with an estimated 160,198 ghost sightings over the past century — roughly 81 sightings per 10,000 people.

Close behind were Texas (77 sightings per 10 000), Louisiana (74), California (72) and Utah (65) Florida (64).

I think we can all agree St Augustine is the most haunted place in FL!

In New York’s case, the historic mansion Morris‑Jumel Mansion in Manhattan gets special mention. Built in 1765 and now a museum, the building is widely cited as haunted with multiple ghostly encounters reported over the years.

Haunted Map

