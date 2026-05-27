Free Beachside Concert Series Returns to St. Augustine This Summer

What is summer in Florida without a trip the beach??
This summer, every Wednesday night, consider a trip to St. Augustine Beach as a favorite, FREE summer tradition returns:
Music by the Sea concert series brings live music, food trucks, and oceanfront views you don’t want to miss every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., weather permitting.
Head on down to the St. Johns County Ocean Pier and enjoy a different live band each week performing everything from classic rock and country to reggae and pop favorites.
Check out the concert lineup below:
- 5/20/2026 | Paul Lundgren Band - Yacht Rock
- 5/27/2026 | Elizabeth Roth
- 6/3/2026 | Those Guys -Classic & So Rock
- 6/10/2026 | Studio 54 All-Star Band
- 6/17/2026 | Str8-Up
- 6/24/2026 | Contact Buzz
Summer Break
- 8/19/2026 | TBD
- 8/26/2026 | Bad Dog Mama
- 9/2/2026 | Brothers Futch - Rock/Country
- 9/9/2026 | LATIN NIGHT
- 9/16/2026 | Slang - 80’s, 90’s and more
- 9/23/2026 | ALL-STAR Band
- 9/30/2026 | Rain Date
Along with live music, starting at 5 p.m., local restaurants and food vendors will be on-site serving dinner and snacks, making it the perfect midweek hangout spot for both locals and visitors.
NOTE: Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Find directions and more details here.