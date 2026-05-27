Free Beachside Concert Series Returns to St. Augustine This Summer

What is summer in Florida without a trip the beach??

This summer, every Wednesday night, consider a trip to St. Augustine Beach as a favorite, FREE summer tradition returns:

Music by the Sea concert series brings live music, food trucks, and oceanfront views you don’t want to miss every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., weather permitting.

Head on down to the St. Johns County Ocean Pier and enjoy a different live band each week performing everything from classic rock and country to reggae and pop favorites.

Check out the concert lineup below:

5/20/2026 | Paul Lundgren Band - Yacht Rock

| Paul Lundgren Band - Yacht Rock 5/27/2026 | Elizabeth Roth

| Elizabeth Roth 6/3/2026 | Those Guys -Classic & So Rock

| Those Guys -Classic & So Rock 6/10/2026 | Studio 54 All-Star Band

| Studio 54 All-Star Band 6/17/2026 | Str8-Up

| Str8-Up 6/24/2026 | Contact Buzz

Summer Break

8/19/2026 | TBD

| TBD 8/26/2026 | Bad Dog Mama

| Bad Dog Mama 9/2/2026 | Brothers Futch - Rock/Country

| Brothers Futch - Rock/Country 9/9/2026 | LATIN NIGHT

| LATIN NIGHT 9/16/2026 | Slang - 80’s, 90’s and more

| Slang - 80’s, 90’s and more 9/23/2026 | ALL-STAR Band

| ALL-STAR Band 9/30/2026 | Rain Date

Along with live music, starting at 5 p.m., local restaurants and food vendors will be on-site serving dinner and snacks, making it the perfect midweek hangout spot for both locals and visitors.

NOTE: Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Find directions and more details here.