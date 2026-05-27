Entertainment

Free Beachside Concert Series Returns to St. Augustine This Summer

By Cait
Waves on the Atlantic Ocean and fishing pier at sunrise, St. Augustine Beach, Florida.
Waves on the Atlantic Ocean and fishing pier at sunrise, St. Augustine Beach, Florida. (St. Johns County Government)
By Cait

What is summer in Florida without a trip the beach??

This summer, every Wednesday night, consider a trip to St. Augustine Beach as a favorite, FREE summer tradition returns:

Music by the Sea concert series brings live music, food trucks, and oceanfront views you don’t want to miss every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., weather permitting.

Head on down to the St. Johns County Ocean Pier and enjoy a different live band each week performing everything from classic rock and country to reggae and pop favorites.

Check out the concert lineup below:

  • 5/20/2026 | Paul Lundgren Band - Yacht Rock
  • 5/27/2026 | Elizabeth Roth
  • 6/3/2026 | Those Guys -Classic & So Rock
  • 6/10/2026 | Studio 54 All-Star Band
  • 6/17/2026 | Str8-Up
  • 6/24/2026 | Contact Buzz

Summer Break

  • 8/19/2026 | TBD
  • 8/26/2026 | Bad Dog Mama
  • 9/2/2026 | Brothers Futch - Rock/Country
  • 9/9/2026 | LATIN NIGHT
  • 9/16/2026 | Slang - 80’s, 90’s and more
  • 9/23/2026 | ALL-STAR Band
  • 9/30/2026 | Rain Date

Along with live music, starting at 5 p.m., local restaurants and food vendors will be on-site serving dinner and snacks, making it the perfect midweek hangout spot for both locals and visitors.

NOTE: Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Find directions and more details here.

Cait

Cait

As you can see from my Instagram (@cait_ontheradio), my family is my world and I enjoy traveling as much as possible, especially if it involves being by the water! I am always finding new adventures to document and share with friends!



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