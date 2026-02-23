FREE Chips & Queso from Chipotle? Say No More! 🤤

National Tortilla Chip Day is coming up on February 24 but Chipotle is helping customers celebrate early this year with an unbeatable deal:

Chipotle customers can score a free order of chips and Queso Blanco from Monday, February 23 through Wednesday, February 25 .

Here’s the catch: this freebie is exclusive to in-app or online ordering and fans need to purchase a full-priced entree before using the promo code CHIPS26 to enjoy the deal.

NOTE: the deal can only be used once per transaction, but there’s no limit to the number of uses.