Get ready to bless the rains; Toto is coming to the St. Augustine Amp!

Classic rock icons Toto are making their triumphant return to the area, promising an unforgettable night of classic rock anthems that will have you singing along with every note.

Mark your calendars, because Toto will be gracing the stage at The St. Augustine Amp on Saturday, March 2nd! Tickets will move fast, but you can grab your tickets at AXS starting Friday, November 7th at 10 AM.

Did we see you at the last Toto show? We were there snapping pics before the curtains lifted and caught some folks with our lenses!