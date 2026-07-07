Get Ready! Starbucks Viral Bearista Cups Are Coming Back 🧸

If you missed out on Starbucks’ wildly popular Bearista Cups last year, good news, you’re getting another chance:

The coffee chain has announced the return of its fan-favorite Bearista Cups for the summer with an all-new seasonal look: a limited-edition Pink Bearista Glass Cold Cup, part of Starbucks new Pink Drink merchandise collection.

The summer version features a pink-and-white hat, plus a strawberry-shaped straw topper to match the bright, playful design.

According to Starbucks, the new Bearista Cup is designed to “bring the feel-good vibes and energy to the summer.”

The limited-edition cups will arrive at select Starbucks locations on Sunday, July 13, while Starbucks Rewards Reserve members can get early access beginning Wednesday, July 9, through the Starbucks Shop.

If history repeats itself, these collectible cups probably won’t stay on shelves for long, so fans may want to grab one as soon as they’re available.