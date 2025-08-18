The ghost of Eddie Van Halen has apparently been very busy

In the latest chapter of the never-ending Van Halen soap opera, things have taken a sharp turn into the supernatural.

A few weeks back, Sammy Hagar made headlines with a claim that the ghost of Eddie Van Halen visited him in a dream.

According to Sammy, this visit from his former bandmate was a sign of approval, a ghostly nod & an assist on a new track “Thank You, Goodnight” - although a quick check of the liner notes, and I don’t see Eddie with a writing credit...weird.

...fast forward a few months...

Never one to be upstaged, not even by a ghost, original front-man David Lee Roth has now entered the paranormal chat. In a classic Diamond Dave move, he took to the stage to troll Hagar.

According to Dave, the ghost of Eddie fed Hagar a bogus track so EVH and Diamond Dave could share a laugh!

This whole thing makes you think, though...Eddie’s ghost is apparently making the rounds, checking in on his former lead singers, giving conflicting messages like some kind of rock and roll poltergeist. But you have to feel a little bad for Gary Cherone. The ghost of Eddie Van Halen is apparently so busy mediating the lifelong squabble between Sammy and Dave that he can’t even find the time to pop in and say hi to the one guy who’s probably just sitting at home, quietly hoping for a sign...literally ANY sign.

