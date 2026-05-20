Going To The Jacksonville Jazz Festival? Here’s What You Need To Know

Memorial Day Wknd the city of Jacksonville comes together to celebrate the un-official start of Summer at the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Downtown celebrating 4 decades of one of the largest FREE Jazz Festivals in the country.

Kicking off Thursday the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition at the Florida Theater and then for 3 straight days some of the top artist in Jazz and R&B come together for a spectacular night of music.

Want to look like a professional while navigating the Jazz Fest? Use the official Jazz Festival Map to find everything from the stages, food, and vendors to pick up merch from the Jazz Festival.

Come Friday - Sunday some of music’s BIGGEST stars take the stage from Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton, Kim Scott, Esperanza Spalding, Sheila E. and the E-Train, Andra Day, and Nile Rodgers and Chic and much more!

On Saturday, meet the Hot 106.5 family for the Jazz Jam feat. The John Lumpkin Trip at Riverfront Plaza from 9p-12a following the final Jazz performance as Hot 106.5’s very own Barbie T will be hosting the stage.

Make sure you stay in compliance with what you can and can’t bring to the festival make sure you go to their website for full details.

See you all Memorial Day Weekend!