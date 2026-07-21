Goodbye Maple Street Biscuit Company

Maple Street Biscuit Company is no more.

Cracker Barrel has sold it to Biscuit Belly, which will close some locations and convert the rest to that brand.

Maple Street Biscuit Company was founded here in Jacksonville in 2012, opening its first store in San Marco on the square. They expanded the next year into Jacksonville Beach, they were featured on the Food Network, and opened 27 locations before they sold to Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel purchased Maple Street in 2019 for $36 million dollars.

Maple Street Biscuit Company currently has 51 locations...35 locations have been sold to Biscuit Belly. The locations that weren’t sold will be closed. Biscuit Belly expects to convert the 35 stores they bought to their brand and project that to be finished by end of 2028.

No word yet on which Maple Street locations will permanently close and which will convert to Biscuit Belly.

RIP Squawking Goat biscuit.... that was my favorite at Maple Street Biscuit Company.