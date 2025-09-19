The Government sues Ticketmaster and Live Nation for “allegedly” ripping us off

If you’ve ever tried to buy tickets to your favorite concert only to be hit with crazy fees, frustratingly fast sell-outs, and a general sense of helplessness, then you know the struggle is real. For years, music fans have voiced their frustrations with the ticketing giant, Ticketmaster, and its parent company, Live Nation. Well...it seems the government has finally heard those cries, because Uncle Sam is officially taking them to court.

The Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan group of state attorneys general sued Ticketmaster and its parent company Thursday, saying they are forcing consumers to pay more to see live events through a variety of illegal tactics. https://t.co/fTxk6Bm6cU — PBS News (@NewsHour) September 18, 2025

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster and Live Nation, alleging illegal tactics that stifle competition and ultimately hurt consumers. At the heart of the complaint are accusations that Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, uses its pseudo-monopoly to keep the competition at bay. This includes allegedly pressuring venues to use Ticketmaster, and threatening them with losing Live Nation concerts if they work with rival ticketing services.

The lawsuit isn’t just about high prices; it’s about the entire ecosystem of live music. The FTC is looking into claims that Live Nation uses its control over both artists and venues to maintain Ticketmaster’s near-monopoly on ticket sales, limiting choices for both fans and venues. For years, it has felt like there was no escape from the Ticketmaster fees and the often-inflated resale market. This lawsuit, if successful, could fundamentally change how you buy concert tickets, potentially opening up the market and creating a fairer playing field for everyone involved.

For millions of concert-goers, this is welcome news – a potential breakthrough in the never-ending battle to get affordable access to live music.