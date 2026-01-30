Grammy-Damus Gives His “Grammy” Picks and Sleepers

Music biggest night is this Sunday as the
68th Annual Grammy Awards take place and the nominees are BIG as everyone is wondering who will take home the big prize of the night.
Say no more as I “Grammy-Damus” will forecast the top winners from my Crystal Ball (not really), but you get my drift to see who’s going to emerge victorious.
Let’s get the predictions going shall we....
Record Of the Year
The Nominees Are….
DtMF - Bad Bunny Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter Anxiety – Doechii WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish Abracadabra - Lady Gaga luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA The Subway - Chappell Roan APT. ROSÉ - Bruno Mars Reason: This was just a HUGE record! K. Dot had a massive reach with banger with SZA. It’s an entire vibe. However, you can’t deny Doechii for Anxiety being a strong contender as this record was raw with emotion and set trends on social media. Honestly, she should have won! Album Of The Year
The Nominees Are….
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny SWAG - Justin Bieber Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice MAYHEM - Lady Gaga GNX - Kendrick Lamar MUTT - Leon Thomas CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator Kendrick Lamar accepts the Album of the Year award for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) Reason: This record was BIG across the board! This was a no brainer. Song Of the Year
The Nominees Are….
Abracadabra Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriter Anxiety Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii) APT. (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars) DtMF – Bad Bunny Golden - (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) Luther - (Kendrick Lamar With SZA) Manchild (Sabrina Carpenter) WILDFLOWER (Billie Eilish) Reason: Billie Eilish sneaks away with this one as the melody and lyrics has “Grammy” written all over it. Doechii was robbed.... AGAIN! Best New Artist
The Nominees Are….
Olivia Dean KATSEYE The Marias Addison Rae Sombr Leon Thomas Alex Warren Lola Young Addison Rae, 'Addison' (Ethan James Green/Columbia Records) Reason: Strong presence from her debut album and her single “Diet Pepsi” had great momentum. Leon Thomas, got ROBBED! Best R&B Performance
The Nominees Are….
YUKON – Justin Bieber It Depends – Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller Folded – Kehlani MUTT – Leon Thomas Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker Reason: Leon Thomas has the block singing “Baby Imma dog Imma MUTT..” and the remix with Chris Brown was the sprinkles on the cake! Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Nominees Are….
Here We Are – Durand Bernarr Uptown – Lalah Hathaway Love You Too – Ledisi Crybaby – SZA Vibes Don’t Lie – Leon Thomas Reason: SZA will not be denied as she’s riding the wave of success with Kendrick Lamar. She’s definitely a star... Best R&B Song
The Nominees Are….
Folded – Kehlani Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker It Depends – Chris Brown Overqualified – Durand Bernarr Yes It Is – Leon Thomas Reason: Summer Walker had a great year being on tour with Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX and this song is filled with emotion and the ladies love it! Sorry Leon Thomas... Best Progressive R&B Album
The Nominees Are….
BLOOM – Durand Bernarr Adjust Brightness – Bilal LOVE ON DIGITAL – Destin Conrad Access All Areas – FLO Come As You Are – Terrance Martin & Kenyon Dixon Reason: Ok, I have something to add to my playlist! Smooth and mellow vibes. Durand Bernarr was also a strong consideration... Best R&B Album
The Nominees Are….
BELOVED – GIVEON Why Not More? – Coco Jones The Crown – Ledisi Escape Room – Teyana Taylor MUTT – Leon Thomas Reason: Leon Thomas snags his 2nd Grammy for this banger! Sorry, GIVEON... Best Rap Performance
The Nominees Are….
Outside – Cardi B Chains & Whips – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams Anxiety – Dochii tv off – Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay Darling I – Tyler, The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown Reason: MUSTARDDDDDDDD! Kendrick Lamar....Nuff Said! Best Melodic Rap Performance
The Nominees Are….
Proud of Me – Fridayy feat. Meek Mill Wholeheartedly – JID feat. Ty Dolla Sign & 6Lack Luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA WeMaj – Terrance Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat. Rapsody SOMEBODY LOVES ME – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake Reason: This song had everybody in their feelings and with the assist from Luther Vandross....BOOM! Instant classic. Best Rap Song
The Nominees Are….
Anxiety – Doechii The Birds Don’t Sing – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. John Legend & Voices of Fire Sticky – Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne TGIF – GloRilla tv off – Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay Reason: See, “Best Rap Performance!” Doechii was robbed once AGAIN! Best Rap Album
The Nominees Are….
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice CLORIOUS – GloRilla God Does Like Ugly – JID GNX – Kendrick Lamar CHROMAKOPIA – Tylor, The Creator Kendrick Lamar poses for a photo onstage at the Super Bowl LIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Reason: Kendrick Lamar has proven once again that his bars, energy, and influence sets him apart from everyone else. Honorable mention to JID.
So, what did we learn from “Grammy-Damus?” Kendrick Lamar has a great night, Doechii was definitely someone worth watching, and Leon Thomas stole the night.
Will my predictions be true?
Tune into the 68th Grammy Awards Sunday night on CBS and find out!
