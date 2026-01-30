Entertainment

Grammy-Damus Gives His “Grammy” Picks and Sleepers

By Shawn Knight
68th Grammy Awards CBS Presents The 68th Grammy Awards (©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.) (©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All/CBS )
Music biggest night is this Sunday as the 68th Annual Grammy Awards take place and the nominees are BIG as everyone is wondering who will take home the big prize of the night.

Say no more as I “Grammy-Damus” will forecast the top winners from my Crystal Ball (not really), but you get my drift to see who’s going to emerge victorious.

Let’s get the predictions going shall we....

Record Of the Year

The Nominees Are….

  • DtMF - Bad Bunny
  • Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Anxiety – Doechii
  • WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
  • Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
  • luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA
  • The Subway - Chappell Roan
  • APT. ROSÉ - Bruno Mars

Reason: This was just a HUGE record! K. Dot had a massive reach with banger with SZA. It’s an entire vibe. However, you can’t deny Doechii for Anxiety being a strong contender as this record was raw with emotion and set trends on social media. Honestly, she should have won!

Album Of The Year

The Nominees Are….

  • DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny
  • SWAG - Justin Bieber
  • Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
  • MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
  • GNX - Kendrick Lamar
  • MUTT - Leon Thomas
  • CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Album of the Year award for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Reason: This record was BIG across the board! This was a no brainer.

Song Of the Year

The Nominees Are….

  • Abracadabra Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriter
  • Anxiety Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
  • APT. (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
  • DtMF – Bad Bunny
  • Golden - (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
  • Luther - (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
  • Manchild (Sabrina Carpenter)
  • WILDFLOWER (Billie Eilish)

Reason: Billie Eilish sneaks away with this one as the melody and lyrics has “Grammy” written all over it. Doechii was robbed....AGAIN!

Best New Artist

The Nominees Are….

  • Olivia Dean
  • KATSEYE
  • The Marias
  • Addison Rae
  • Sombr
  • Leon Thomas
  • Alex Warren
  • Lola Young

Addison Rae, 'Addison' (Ethan James Green/Columbia Records)

Reason: Strong presence from her debut album and her single “Diet Pepsi” had great momentum. Leon Thomas, got ROBBED!

Best R&B Performance

The Nominees Are….

  • YUKON – Justin Bieber
  • It Depends – Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
  • Folded – Kehlani
  • MUTT – Leon Thomas
  • Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker

Reason: Leon Thomas has the block singing “Baby Imma dog Imma MUTT..” and the remix with Chris Brown was the sprinkles on the cake!

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Nominees Are….

  • Here We Are – Durand Bernarr
  • Uptown – Lalah Hathaway
  • Love You Too – Ledisi
  • Crybaby – SZA
  • Vibes Don’t Lie – Leon Thomas

Reason: SZA will not be denied as she’s riding the wave of success with Kendrick Lamar. She’s definitely a star...

Best R&B Song

The Nominees Are….

  • Folded – Kehlani
  • Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker
  • It Depends – Chris Brown
  • Overqualified – Durand Bernarr
  • Yes It Is – Leon Thomas

Reason: Summer Walker had a great year being on tour with Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX and this song is filled with emotion and the ladies love it! Sorry Leon Thomas...

Best Progressive R&B Album

The Nominees Are….

  • BLOOM – Durand Bernarr
  • Adjust Brightness – Bilal
  • LOVE ON DIGITAL – Destin Conrad
  • Access All Areas – FLO
  • Come As You Are – Terrance Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Reason: Ok, I have something to add to my playlist! Smooth and mellow vibes. Durand Bernarr was also a strong consideration...

Best R&B Album

The Nominees Are….

  • BELOVED – GIVEON
  • Why Not More? – Coco Jones
  • The Crown – Ledisi
  • Escape Room – Teyana Taylor
  • MUTT – Leon Thomas

Reason: Leon Thomas snags his 2nd Grammy for this banger! Sorry, GIVEON...

Best Rap Performance

The Nominees Are….

  • Outside – Cardi B
  • Chains & Whips – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
  • Anxiety – Dochii
  • tv off – Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay
  • Darling I – Tyler, The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown

Reason: MUSTARDDDDDDDD! Kendrick Lamar....Nuff Said!

Best Melodic Rap Performance

The Nominees Are….

  • Proud of Me – Fridayy feat. Meek Mill
  • Wholeheartedly – JID feat. Ty Dolla Sign & 6Lack
  • Luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
  • WeMaj – Terrance Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat. Rapsody
  • SOMEBODY LOVES ME – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Reason: This song had everybody in their feelings and with the assist from Luther Vandross....BOOM! Instant classic.

Best Rap Song

The Nominees Are….

  • Anxiety – Doechii
  • The Birds Don’t Sing – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. John Legend & Voices of Fire
  • Sticky – Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
  • TGIF – GloRilla
  • tv off – Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay

Reason: See, “Best Rap Performance!” Doechii was robbed once AGAIN!

Best Rap Album

The Nominees Are….

  • Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
  • CLORIOUS – GloRilla
  • God Does Like Ugly – JID
  • GNX – Kendrick Lamar
  • CHROMAKOPIA – Tylor, The Creator

Kendrick Lamar poses for a photo onstage at the Super Bowl LIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Reason: Kendrick Lamar has proven once again that his bars, energy, and influence sets him apart from everyone else. Honorable mention to JID.

So, what did we learn from “Grammy-Damus?” Kendrick Lamar has a great night, Doechii was definitely someone worth watching, and Leon Thomas stole the night.

Will my predictions be true?

Tune into the 68th Grammy Awards Sunday night on CBS and find out!

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.



