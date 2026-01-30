Grammy-Damus Gives His “Grammy” Picks and Sleepers

Music biggest night is this Sunday as the 68th Annual Grammy Awards take place and the nominees are BIG as everyone is wondering who will take home the big prize of the night.

Say no more as I “Grammy-Damus” will forecast the top winners from my Crystal Ball (not really), but you get my drift to see who’s going to emerge victorious.

Let’s get the predictions going shall we....

Record Of the Year

The Nominees Are….

DtMF - Bad Bunny

Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety – Doechii

WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish

Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway - Chappell Roan

APT. ROSÉ - Bruno Mars

Reason: This was just a HUGE record! K. Dot had a massive reach with banger with SZA. It’s an entire vibe. However, you can’t deny Doechii for Anxiety being a strong contender as this record was raw with emotion and set trends on social media. Honestly, she should have won!

Album Of The Year

The Nominees Are….

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny

SWAG - Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

GNX - Kendrick Lamar

MUTT - Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Album of the Year award for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Reason: This record was BIG across the board! This was a no brainer.

Song Of the Year

The Nominees Are….

Abracadabra Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriter

Anxiety Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

APT. (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

DtMF – Bad Bunny

Golden - (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Luther - (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

Manchild (Sabrina Carpenter)

WILDFLOWER (Billie Eilish)

Reason: Billie Eilish sneaks away with this one as the melody and lyrics has “Grammy” written all over it. Doechii was robbed....AGAIN!

Best New Artist

The Nominees Are….

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Addison Rae, 'Addison' (Ethan James Green/Columbia Records)

Reason: Strong presence from her debut album and her single “Diet Pepsi” had great momentum. Leon Thomas, got ROBBED!

Best R&B Performance

The Nominees Are….

YUKON – Justin Bieber

It Depends – Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

Folded – Kehlani

MUTT – Leon Thomas

Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker

Reason: Leon Thomas has the block singing “Baby Imma dog Imma MUTT..” and the remix with Chris Brown was the sprinkles on the cake!

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Nominees Are….

Here We Are – Durand Bernarr

Uptown – Lalah Hathaway

Love You Too – Ledisi

Crybaby – SZA

Vibes Don’t Lie – Leon Thomas

Reason: SZA will not be denied as she’s riding the wave of success with Kendrick Lamar. She’s definitely a star...

Best R&B Song

The Nominees Are….

Folded – Kehlani

Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker

It Depends – Chris Brown

Overqualified – Durand Bernarr

Yes It Is – Leon Thomas

Reason: Summer Walker had a great year being on tour with Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX and this song is filled with emotion and the ladies love it! Sorry Leon Thomas...

Best Progressive R&B Album

The Nominees Are….

BLOOM – Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness – Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL – Destin Conrad

Access All Areas – FLO

Come As You Are – Terrance Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Reason: Ok, I have something to add to my playlist! Smooth and mellow vibes. Durand Bernarr was also a strong consideration...

Best R&B Album

The Nominees Are….

BELOVED – GIVEON

Why Not More? – Coco Jones

The Crown – Ledisi

Escape Room – Teyana Taylor

MUTT – Leon Thomas

Reason: Leon Thomas snags his 2nd Grammy for this banger! Sorry, GIVEON...

Best Rap Performance

The Nominees Are….

Outside – Cardi B

Chains & Whips – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety – Dochii

tv off – Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay

Darling I – Tyler, The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown

Reason: MUSTARDDDDDDDD! Kendrick Lamar....Nuff Said!

Best Melodic Rap Performance

The Nominees Are….

Proud of Me – Fridayy feat. Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly – JID feat. Ty Dolla Sign & 6Lack

Luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

WeMaj – Terrance Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat. Rapsody

SOMEBODY LOVES ME – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Reason: This song had everybody in their feelings and with the assist from Luther Vandross....BOOM! Instant classic.

Best Rap Song

The Nominees Are….

Anxiety – Doechii

The Birds Don’t Sing – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. John Legend & Voices of Fire

Sticky – Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

TGIF – GloRilla

tv off – Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay

Reason: See, “Best Rap Performance!” Doechii was robbed once AGAIN!

Best Rap Album

The Nominees Are….

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

CLORIOUS – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA – Tylor, The Creator

Kendrick Lamar poses for a photo onstage at the Super Bowl LIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Reason: Kendrick Lamar has proven once again that his bars, energy, and influence sets him apart from everyone else. Honorable mention to JID.

So, what did we learn from “Grammy-Damus?” Kendrick Lamar has a great night, Doechii was definitely someone worth watching, and Leon Thomas stole the night.

Will my predictions be true?

Tune into the 68th Grammy Awards Sunday night on CBS and find out!