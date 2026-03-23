Grandma & Grandpa fight for their right to party

Who knew the Beastie Boys would be singing about Nana & Paw-Paw when they did their song, (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party) back in the 80s?

You see.... Grandma & Grandpa just want to be able to enjoy happy hour at the home.... the nursing home.

A woman is going viral for her testimony before the Minnesota House of Representatives, where legislators are considering a “Grandparents’ Happy Hour” bill that would allow group homes to serve alcohol.

@fox9mn A bill at the Minnesota Legislature would allow nursing homes and assisted living facilities to host happy hours without a liquor license. Anita LeBrun, who testified in favor of the bill, said she and her friends love happy hour, but don't want to risk slipping on the ice to buy a box of wine. Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, is sponsoring the bill. ♬ original sound - FOX 9 | KMSP - FOX 9 | KMSP

You go, Granny!

Current state rules in Minnesota mean facilities may need a liquor license just to host drinks at group events.

Supporters argue that shared activities like happy hour can improve quality of life and reduce isolation for residents. Critics, however, worry about expanding alcohol access in care settings and want safety safeguards in place.