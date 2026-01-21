Grumpy’s Restaurant is Headed to Fleming Island 🍽️

Fans of the award-winning full-service Americana diner, Grumpy’s Restaurant, now have another destination option to experience their delicious breakfast, lunch and brunch menus:

Grumpy’s is set to open a new location in Fleming Island located at 1803 East West Parkway, formerly Dick’s Wings. The new location is set to open sometime between March and April 2026.

Grumpy’s continues to be a standout in the Best of Bold City Community’s Choice Awards presented by The Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com. This year, the restaurant earned five honors, including Best Restaurant Overall and Best Breakfast for the seventh consecutive year, as well as Best Brunch, Best Chef, and Best Locally Owned Business—underscoring the brand’s success and strong local following.

With already five Jacksonville locations, Grumpy’s is known for made-from-scratch, made-to-order comfort food served with warm Southern hospitality at a working-class price. The breakfast, lunch, and brunch menu features rotating chalkboard specials alongside classics like pancakes, omelets, sandwiches, soups and salads.