Harry Potter Fans: School is in Session as Universal Studios Asks Fans to Return to Hogwarts 🪄

It’s been 25 years since fans first saw Harry Potter embark on his journey to Hogwarts:

To celebrate, not only are all eight Harry Potter films finding their way back to theatres for a limited time, but Universal Studios Florida is inviting fans to celebrate with new experiences.

Starting August 1 through September 1, guests will witness added magic throughout Harry Potter themed areas and get to partake in special events:

Hogwarts Always: a nighttime spectacular projected against the Hogwarts Castle

Meet & Greet with the Hogwarts Express train conductor who has special school year advice for guests

Celebrate with a 25th anniversary Butterbeer mug

Be sure to hunt down all the special food and beverage options

Grab a limited-time Wizarding World of Harry Potter x Build-a-Bag from Lug

Harry Potter Lug Bag

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets today to experience the magic and celebrate a big milestone for Harry and his friends at Hogwarts!