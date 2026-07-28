Entertainment

Harry Potter Fans: School is in Session as Universal Studios Asks Fans to Return to Hogwarts 🪄

By Cait
The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Kick Off Celebration At Universal Studios Florida ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 17: In this handout image provided by Universal Orlando Resort, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter kicked off its grand opening celebration with help from "Harry Potter" film stars Tom Felton, Michael Gambon, Bonnie Wright, Oliver Phelps, Daniel Radcliffe, Matthew Lewis, Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint and James Phelps on June 16, 2010 in Orlando, Florida. Hundreds of people gathered in front of Hogwarts castle for a spectacular display of fireworks choreographed to a special performance of music from the "Harry Potter" films conducted live by renowned composer John Williams. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will officially open to the public at Universal Orlando Resort on June 18, 2010. (Photo by Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)
By Cait

It’s been 25 years since fans first saw Harry Potter embark on his journey to Hogwarts:

To celebrate, not only are all eight Harry Potter films finding their way back to theatres for a limited time, but Universal Studios Florida is inviting fans to celebrate with new experiences.

Starting August 1 through September 1, guests will witness added magic throughout Harry Potter themed areas and get to partake in special events:

  • Hogwarts Always: a nighttime spectacular projected against the Hogwarts Castle
  • Meet & Greet with the Hogwarts Express train conductor who has special school year advice for guests
  • Celebrate with a 25th anniversary Butterbeer mug
  • Be sure to hunt down all the special food and beverage options
  • Grab a limited-time Wizarding World of Harry Potter x Build-a-Bag from Lug
Harry Potter Lug Bag

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets today to experience the magic and celebrate a big milestone for Harry and his friends at Hogwarts!

Cait

Cait

As you can see from my Instagram (@cait_ontheradio), my family is my world and I enjoy traveling as much as possible, especially if it involves being by the water! I am always finding new adventures to document and share with friends!



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