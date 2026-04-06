Heading to the Clay County Fair? Here’s some foods you MUST try!

At the Clay County Fair, we judge food...not people!
I had the privilege of tasting 19 new food and drink options for the Clay County Fair this year as part of their Yummy Contest:
Based on my tastings, here’s my MUST TRYS:
- Clay County Fair Nights Cone - a simple childhood pleasure, this isn’t your average cotton candy. Instead, it’s extra magical with sprinkles on top!
- Shark Attack Lemonade - not only are there gummies that make the drink more playful, this refreshing drink is perfect to beat the Florida heat with during your fair trip.
- Birria Quesadilla - this is enough to feed your whole family honestly! Cheesy, meaty and packed with flavor!
- Deep Fried Key Lime Pie - if you like key lime pie, this dessert does not disappoint!
- Nashville Hot Chicken Tater Tots - now this one definitely has a bite to it so if you’re not a fan of spicy foods, tread lightly on this one but it’s definitely worth the risk!
- Strawberries and Cream - a healthier fair food option is always nice. This is simply fresh strawberries with yogurty cream that you’d get with a fruit tray.
- Mini Strawberry Funnel Cakes - 3 mini funnel cakes with creme cheese filling perfect to share with the whole family!
- Fruity Pebble Twists - a spin-off of Taco Bell’s cinnamon twists but with a fruity pebble dip that will rock your taste buds!
Ready to try these new foods for yourself? You have until Sunday, April 12 to check out the Clay County Fair.