Heading to the Clay County Fair? Here’s some foods you MUST try!

At the Clay County Fair, we judge food...not people!

I had the privilege of tasting 19 new food and drink options for the Clay County Fair this year as part of their Yummy Contest:

Based on my tastings, here’s my MUST TRYS :

Clay County Fair Nights Cone - a simple childhood pleasure, this isn’t your average cotton candy. Instead, it’s extra magical with sprinkles on top!

- a simple childhood pleasure, this isn’t your average cotton candy. Instead, it’s extra magical with sprinkles on top! Shark Attack Lemonade - not only are there gummies that make the drink more playful, this refreshing drink is perfect to beat the Florida heat with during your fair trip.

Clay County Fair 2026

Birria Quesadilla - this is enough to feed your whole family honestly! Cheesy, meaty and packed with flavor!

Clay County Fair 2026

Deep Fried Key Lime Pie - if you like key lime pie, this dessert does not disappoint!

Clay County Fair 2026

Nashville Hot Chicken Tater Tots - now this one definitely has a bite to it so if you’re not a fan of spicy foods, tread lightly on this one but it’s definitely worth the risk!

- now this one definitely has a bite to it so if you’re not a fan of spicy foods, tread lightly on this one but it’s definitely worth the risk! Strawberries and Cream - a healthier fair food option is always nice. This is simply fresh strawberries with yogurty cream that you’d get with a fruit tray.

Clay County Fair 2026

Mini Strawberry Funnel Cakes - 3 mini funnel cakes with creme cheese filling perfect to share with the whole family!

Clay County Fair 2026

Fruity Pebble Twists - a spin-off of Taco Bell’s cinnamon twists but with a fruity pebble dip that will rock your taste buds!

Clay County Fair 2026

Ready to try these new foods for yourself? You have until Sunday, April 12 to check out the Clay County Fair.