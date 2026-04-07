Here are the hit musicals coming to Jax thanks to FSCJ Artist Series 🎭

FSCJ Artist Series has announced the five shows coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts as part of their 26/27 Broadway Season:

We already knew Hamilton was on the bill for December 1-13, 2026 and are excited for tickets to go on sale soon!

The hills will come alive January 26-31, 2027 as The Sound of Music rolls into the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts and then plan to celebrate Black History Month with The Wiz in town February 16-21, 2027.

Oh, what a night it will be April 9-11, 2027 catching Jersey Boys in town but don’t miss the brand new musical, The Outsiders, wrapping up the season May 18-23, 2027.

Want to see all five shows? Season Passes are now on sale for $218 which gives you access to every show this season so you don’t have to miss the star-studded excitement.

Why be a subscriber/season ticket holder? Benefits include:

guaranteed package pricing

access to the best seats in the house

priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family

renewable seat locations

exchange privileges

free lost ticket replacement

access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount

NOTE: Subscribers are limited to purchasing 8 total subscription seats, subject to availability.

Want to bring a group of friends? Groups of 10+ are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

The easiest way to order your tickets for the new season is online but tickets can also be ordered by phone (904.632.5000) on Mon-Thurs from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. or emailing info@fscjartistseries.org.