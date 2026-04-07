Here are the hit musicals coming to Jax thanks to FSCJ Artist Series 🎭

FSCJ Artist Series has announced the five shows coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts as part of their 26/27 Broadway Season:
We already knew Hamilton was on the bill for December 1-13, 2026 and are excited for tickets to go on sale soon!
The hills will come alive January 26-31, 2027 as The Sound of Music rolls into the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts and then plan to celebrate Black History Month with The Wiz in town February 16-21, 2027.
Oh, what a night it will be April 9-11, 2027 catching Jersey Boys in town but don’t miss the brand new musical, The Outsiders, wrapping up the season May 18-23, 2027.
Want to see all five shows? Season Passes are now on sale for $218 which gives you access to every show this season so you don’t have to miss the star-studded excitement.
Why be a subscriber/season ticket holder? Benefits include:
- guaranteed package pricing
- access to the best seats in the house
- priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family
- renewable seat locations
- exchange privileges
- free lost ticket replacement
- access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount
NOTE: Subscribers are limited to purchasing 8 total subscription seats, subject to availability.
Want to bring a group of friends? Groups of 10+ are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.
The easiest way to order your tickets for the new season is online but tickets can also be ordered by phone (904.632.5000) on Mon-Thurs from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. or emailing info@fscjartistseries.org.