Here are some of the weirdest things people brought to “Trade Anything” day at Gamestop

Usually, when I walk into GameStop with a stack of old games, I expect to leave with about $1.50 in store credit. But this past Saturday, the retailer flipped the script and held their first-ever “Trade Anything Day.”

DECEMBER 6 IS TRADE ANYTHING DAY.



Walk into any store and literally trade almost anything in exchange for store credit. pic.twitter.com/lIL7ShkskG — GameStop (@gamestop) November 17, 2025

The concept was simple: bring in anything...literally...anything...and get $5 in store credit. Naturally, people took that challenge personally, and the results were pure unadulterated chaos.

According to multiple news outlets, over 80,000 items were traded in across the country. While some people probably just brought in old DVDs, others got...“creative”. And by creative, I mean weird. We are talking about items that usually end up at a yard sale or a landfill, now sitting behind the counter at GameStop.

The poor employees had to deal with some truly bizarre trade-ins. Here is just a sampling of what walked through the door:

Like taxidermied animals...

...yes, that was plural...animal S ...

...and other assorted junk...

...even official government documents showed up...

While the employees were venting on social media about the frustration of cataloging 80,000 pieces of random junk, GameStop got a massive amount of viral attention out of it.

Someone even tried to trade in a live dog, which, thankfully, was rejected.

One customer tried to be nice and traded in a non-alcoholic cider for the staff, though after a day like that, I have a feeling they probably could have used the hard stuff.