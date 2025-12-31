Here’s The Proper Way To Celebrate New Year’s Eve According To Phil Collins

If you are reading this now congratulations! You have made it to the final day of 2025.

While many of us are planning ways to celebrate the end of 2025 and welcome 2026 Rock and Roll icon Phil Collins would like to offer a Public Service Announcement on how to properly bring in the New Year.

You see, Phil has a iconic song “In the Air Tonight” which was his debut solo single in 1981 and if you are a math major and correctly play this record at a certain time something magical will happen.

On his social media page Phil Collins said if you start to play “In the Air Tonight” at approximately 11:56:20 PM and when the drum break begins towards the end of the song the clock will strike midnight and the year will be 2026!

I didn’t believe it until I experienced it first hand while celebrating NYE in Orlando 3 years ago with friends.

The song started to play and of course you remember the words and singing along, but right when I am preparing to do my rendition of the drum solo with my imaginary drum sticks the crowd was saying 3...2...1...“Happy New Year!”

My mind was BLOWN and the night was even more epic!

Now, I feel it’s only fair that I give you a heads up on my experience as you’re preparing your NYE celebration and give you an option on experiencing a different way on bringing in 2026 with a moment of nostalgia especially if you love the ‘80’s.

Happy New Year!