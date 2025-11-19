For The Holidays: Americans Are Choosing Comfort Over Controversy at the Dinner Table

As families gear up for holiday meals, nearly half of Americans admit they’re walking into the dinner room with a “conversation survival” game plan.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that the topics folks most dread include politics, money, weight or appearance, and religion.

So instead of walking into another asking-“When are you getting married/What do you do?” minefield, guests are gravitating toward safe harbours: food and wine emerged as the favorite topic, followed by social lives, travel plans, hobbies and health.

The survey shows that while different generations have different styles, they agree on one thing: you’re better off talking about the wine than the tax return.

One takeaway: the holidays offer more than turkey and pie — they offer a chance for real connection. Six in ten respondents say that even the awkward conversations end up leading to deeper understanding.