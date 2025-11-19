Entertainment

For The Holidays: Americans Are Choosing Comfort Over Controversy at the Dinner Table

By Toni Foxx
Close up of Thanksgiving turkey on dining table. Close up of Thanksgiving stuffed turkey on dining table with family toasting in the background. (skynesher/Getty Images)
By Toni Foxx

As families gear up for holiday meals, nearly half of Americans admit they’re walking into the dinner room with a “conversation survival” game plan.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that the topics folks most dread include politics, money, weight or appearance, and religion.

So instead of walking into another asking-“When are you getting married/What do you do?” minefield, guests are gravitating toward safe harbours: food and wine emerged as the favorite topic, followed by social lives, travel plans, hobbies and health.

The survey shows that while different generations have different styles, they agree on one thing: you’re better off talking about the wine than the tax return.

One takeaway: the holidays offer more than turkey and pie — they offer a chance for real connection. Six in ten respondents say that even the awkward conversations end up leading to deeper understanding.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News