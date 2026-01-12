The human moment that has gone viral at Liam Coen’s press conference after Jags game

Compassion, humanity, and encouragement are not usually part of post-football game press conferences, especially when it’s with the losing coaches and players.

But that’s exactly the type of thing that occurred yesterday when Jags head coach Liam Coen stepped to the podium to take questions from the media, just minutes after getting soooo close to advancing in the playoffs.

A reporter from the Jacksonville Free Press spoke up, not to ask a question but to be kind.

Awww... I’m not crying, you’re crying.

What a wonderful moment... a moment from one human to another.

But that reporter is so right... even though his heart is breaking and so are the hearts of the players and the fans... he should be proud of how he turned this team around and for all they accomplished this season.

DUUUVAAALLLL!!