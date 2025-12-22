Is Your New Year’s Resolution One of The Top Resolutions For 2026?

Well, here we are within the last week and a half of 2025 and most of you including myself is taking inventory on the good, the bad, and yes even the ugly parts of this year and how can we make the upcoming year more memorable as we set our sights on 2026 when it comes to their resolutions.

What would you like to improve more in 2026? Is it health, maybe finances, or to find a better job or career. From a recent Talker Research survey of 2,000 Americans, they also are setting sights to make 2026 a year to remember as they have six resolutions they want to focus on in the upcoming year.

If one of your resolutions was to get more financially stable you are not alone as 45% put that on top of their list, also increasing exercise was tied and improving physical health was a 41%. When it comes to finances barriers play a huge factor for younger generation while willpower affects the baby boomers.

Personally, 2025 was not a bad year, but it was a challenging with relocating to a new state for a job and finishing school to get my bachelor’s degree. However, 10% of the survey takers called 2025 a “great” year, while 39% said it was “just ok”, and half of the survey takes said that 2026 will be their breakout year and I am standing in agreement with that declaration.

So, as we get ready to declutter the remaining days of 2025 and make preparation for the New Year let’s stay focused on making sure it exceeds all expectations.

Happy New Year!