Jacksonville Boy Spends 100 Hours Reading to Shelter Animals

Most children spend their free time playing games or watching videos, but 11-year-old Nehemiah Turner has spent the past two years reading books to animals at the Jacksonville Humane Society. Nehemiah recently became the first participant in the shelter’s Pawsitive Reading program to complete 100 volunteer hours, earning a special gold certificate and paw-print award. The program gives young readers valuable practice while helping anxious shelter animals grow more comfortable around people.

Nehemiah regularly visited the shelter with his grandmother and formed a special bond with a dog named Hopper, who waited nearly 400 days before finding a home. Reading aloud may seem like a small gesture, but the calm voice and companionship can help animals feel safer in an unfamiliar environment. Nehemiah’s milestone has become a touching reminder that kindness doesn’t always require a grand plan—sometimes it begins with a child, a book and an animal that simply needs a friend.

Nehemiah’s good deed is also making national news! Thanks for making Jacksonville look good Nehemiah!