Jacksonville is getting another ALDI location 🛍️

ALDI continues its expansion in the Florida market with another store set to open, this time located at 3538 Blanding Blvd, which is newly converted from Winn-Dixie.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for this new location will be held on Thursday, January 22 at 8:45 a.m. with the store opening daily from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
The first 200 customers to arrive will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI products and a gift card.
In the new store, shoppers can expect the same great, simple and affordable grocery experience that’s already made ALDI a go-to grocer in Jacksonville:
- ALDI-exclusive products: Nearly 90% of items on ALDI shelves are exclusive brands. Shoppers will find organic meats, fresh produce, sustainable seafood, standout cheese and wine selections, and options for every taste and lifestyle.
- A curated grocery selection: By offering a carefully selected range of products, ALDI sells exactly what shoppers need at the best prices in the market.
- Everyone’s favorites, ALDI Finds: Each week, shoppers will discover on-trend and seasonal items with the assortment of limited-time ALDI Finds. The rotating selection ranges from unique foods and lifestyle goods to home decor and pet accessories.