Jacksonville is getting another ALDI location 🛍️

ALDI continues its expansion in the Florida market with another store set to open, this time located at 3538 Blanding Blvd, which is newly converted from Winn-Dixie.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for this new location will be held on Thursday, January 22 at 8:45 a.m. with the store opening daily from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The first 200 customers to arrive will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI products and a gift card.

In the new store, shoppers can expect the same great, simple and affordable grocery experience that’s already made ALDI a go-to grocer in Jacksonville: