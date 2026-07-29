Jacksonville Opens Reservations for New Downtown Met Park Marina 🛥️

In case you missed the news, Jacksonville is rebuilding the Met Park Marina and it’s almost ready to open to the public:

With the grand opening set for August 12, the City of Jacksonville says reservations open Friday, July 31, at 9 a.m.

The new 78-slip marina sits along the St. Johns River next to the future Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Jacksonville and EverBank Stadium, giving boaters easy access to downtown attractions, concerts and Jaguars games.

Operated by F3 Marina and Shanna Collective as part of the Jacksonville Shipyards, Met Park Marina will offer electrical power, water hookups, pump-out service, marine gas and diesel fuel, Wi‑Fi and a Ship Shop stocked with boating supplies, grab-and-go food, drinks and retail merchandise.

The marina replaces the former Metropolitan Park Marina, which closed in 2023 as part of the surrounding redevelopment project. City officials say the new facility is designed to accommodate both transient and seasonal boaters while expanding public access to Jacksonville’s waterfront.

Reservations can be made online on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rafting docks along Metropolitan Park will also be an option for boaters attending special events and games; reservations and rules for those docks are posted on the JaxParks website.

The new marina adds another amenity to Jacksonville’s growing riverfront, giving boaters a new gateway to downtown entertainment and events.