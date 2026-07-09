Jacksonville’s Sunsets Are About to Get Even Better

Jacksonville skies may look a little hazier than usual over the next few days, and there’s a fascinating reason why. A plume of Saharan dust has traveled thousands of miles across the Atlantic and is expected to move over the Sunshine State this week. While it can create hazy conditions and make the heat feel even more intense, it also comes with a silver lining: the dry air helps suppress afternoon thunderstorms and can temporarily reduce tropical storm development during hurricane season.

One of the biggest perks of Saharan dust is the incredible sunrises and sunsets it often produces, with the tiny dust particles creating vibrant shades of orange, pink, and red across the sky. However, anyone with allergies, asthma, or other respiratory conditions may notice increased irritation while the dust is overhead. If you’re planning to spend time outside, keep the hazy skies in mind—and don’t forget to look up in the evening, because this week’s sunsets could be some of the most colorful of the summe