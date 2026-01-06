Jags fan goes viral after squatting Trevor Lawrence

People do weird things when they have a winning football team that’s going to the playoffs.

One local woman has gone viral because she squatted Jags QB Trevor Lawrence Sunday night at a bar hours after the team clinched the AFC South Division Championship.

And when I say she squatted him.... I mean she used Trevor Lawrence as the weight and put him on her back and squatted him.

Watch:

Ok, before we even talk about how much Trevor weighs, can we talk about how long... or how tall he is? He is 6′6″ so just balancing that tall of a human on her back is VERY impressive! And yes, squatting his weight is impressive as well... Trevor’s listed as 220 lbs.

The whole thing apparently went down at Pete’s Bar in Neptune Beach, which seems like a Pete’s Bar type of thing to happen. And it doesn’t even look like the woman or Trevor were drunk at the time. It just looks like Trevor was just a good sport.

Here’s hoping no Bills defensive linemen do this type of thing to Trevor on Sunday.