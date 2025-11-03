Jaguars’ Cam Little Breaks NFL Record Against Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday

If you were tuned into the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, then you know it was a stressful game for fans!

The game resulted in a 30-29 Jags overtime victory but that wasn’t the game’s major highlight. Cam Little’s 68-yard field goal at the end of the first half definitely won the night and set a new NFL record:

Cam Little breaks the NFL's all-time record with a 68-yard field goal ‼️@cameronglittle | #JAXvsLV on FOX pic.twitter.com/EPQZa5RGpJ — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 2, 2025

Cam Little obviously knew something we didn’t when predicting before the season even began that someone would break the NFL record for longest field goal!

“You kick it long enough and you kick it straight enough, it’s gonna go in,” Little said. “Me and (holder) Logan (Cooke) kind of had a one-on-one right before the kick, and I said, ‘Kick the ball as hard as I can.’

“Usually when I tell myself that, I find success.”

Little came into the game having missed three of his last four kicks, including an extra-point attempt. But head coach Liam Coen said he never lost faith in the second-year kicker out of Arkansas, which is why he and special teams coach Heath Farwell looked at each other during a timeout before the kick and said, “Let’s go!”

And as the kick sailed through, Coen raced onto the field to greet Little, whose previous career long was 59 yards on Nov. 17, 2024, against the Lions.

“It was like we won the Super Bowl. It was what ignited us,” Coen said. “And that confidence from him, from a guy who has been struggling, that was really a special moment for our team.”

It was definitely a great moment for all Jags fans!