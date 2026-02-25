🏈 Jaguars Take Over London in 2026: Two Games Across the Pond!

Big news for Jacksonville Jaguars fans and NFL followers around the world — the Jaguars will make history again in the 2026 season by playing two regular-season games in London! 🐆✈️ The NFL has officially announced that Jacksonville will serve as one of the designated home teams for the 2026 London games, meaning the Jags will host back-to-back weeks overseas — one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and another at Wembley Stadium.

This marks a continuation of the Jaguars’ deep connection with the United Kingdom, where the club has built one of the most passionate international fanbases in the league. It also makes Jacksonville the first team in NFL history slated to play two home games in London in the same season — a testament to both the team’s global appeal and the league’s expanding international footprint.

While specific opponents, dates and kickoff times haven’t been released yet!