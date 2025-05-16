UPDATES: JAX Airport Fire

Entertainment

By Toni Foxx
Smoke seen pouring from JAX airport parking garage
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said the Airport will reopen at 5 p.m. after being closed for hours due to a garage fire.

A fire broke out at the Hourly Garage on Friday afternoon.

Smoke was first spotted pouring from a parking area at Jacksonville International Airporton theAction News Jax Skycamaround 12:21 p.m.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers, and JAX airport officials held a briefing at 4 p.m.

Deegan said the fire began in one car and spread to about 50.

Deegan said while the airport will reopen at 5 p.m., it’s still a good idea for travelers to check with their airlines on the status of their flights.

She said in addition to the Hourly Garage, the Daily Garage won’t be available for use on Friday night.

Deegan said the fire is under control, but is still burning.

Powers said there is a partial collapse of the garage on the second and third floors, so firefighters are being kept out of the building and using drones to search the structure.

He said heat from the fire caused the structural damage/collapse.

Powers said the airport has video of the car that first caught fire, but it is not yet known what type of car started the fire.

