Jax Native, Big Brother Contestant in critical condition following a series of cardiac arrests

Mickey Lee was on Season 27 of “Big Brother,” where she was popular among fans and reached tenth place in the show. On Dec. 22, a post on her Instagram revealed that she was in critical condition following a series of cardiac arrests. She is from Jacksonville and is now based in Atlanta. A GoFundMe was started to help pay for her medical care.

Per the GoFundMe:

“Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most.”

Funds will support:

Medical expenses not covered by insurance

ICU and specialist care

Rehabilitation and recovery support

Family travel, lodging, and related costs

Every donation no matter the size will go directly to Mickey’s care and help ease the burden on her loved ones during this difficult time.