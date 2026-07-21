Jurassic Quest Offers Roaring Family Adventure in Jacksonville 🦖

If you thought the Jacksonville Zoo is the only place dinosaurs are spending their summer in Jacksonville, think again!

All of your favorite prehistoric dinosaurs are headed to the Prime Osborn Convention Center for Jurassic Quest:

Happening July 31 - August 2, this family-friendly event features more than 165 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs representing dozens of prehistoric species.

Guests can walk among towering favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, and Spinosaurus while learning about the creatures that once roamed the Earth.

In addition to the dinosaur exhibits, families can enjoy fossil digs, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, face painting, and dinosaur-themed rides. Young dinosaur fans can also meet and interact with baby dinosaurs during live shows throughout the day.

Jurassic Quest is designed for visitors of all ages, combining entertainment with educational experiences that make learning about prehistoric life fun and engaging.

Can’t wait to attend? Timed-entry tickets are available online with different tiers depending on which experience you’re wanting.

Advance purchase is recommended as everyone wants to see these dinosaurs before they go back to extinction.

Below are the show dates and times:

July 31, 2026 – August 2, 2026

Friday: 1:00pm - 8:00pm

Saturday: 8:00am - 6:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

NOTE: Children under 2 receive free admission.

So, whether you’re raising a future paleontologist or simply looking for a unique family outing, Jurassic Quest offers a chance to step back millions of years into the age of the dinosaurs and you don’t want to miss it!