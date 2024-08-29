Just in time for Halloween... you can own a Yeti cooler that looks like a coffin

If you LOVE Halloween and you LOVE Yeti.... your dreams have come true. Read on.

Yeti teamed up with the bottled water brand Liquid Death for an ice cooler that looks like a casket. Yes, a casket.

It’s life-sized and bright white. Other than two small logos on the front, it looks just like the real thing. But it’s insulated and lined with their Triple Foam ColdCell technology.

Without ice, they say it’s big enough to hold 378 beers. So . . . just enough to get you and one friend through Labor Day weekend.

The bad news is you’ll have to pony up a LOT of cash if you want one, because there’s ONLY one. They’re auctioning it off on Liquid Death’s website.

Here’s a video of the prize.





The sale ends tomorrow, so there’s still time. But last I checked, the top bid was over $35,000.