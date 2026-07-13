Karen, Chad Are The Most-Judged First Names in America

Think Your Name Is Judged? Karen and Chad Top the List

Your first name might be making a first impression before you ever say a word.

A new survey found nearly 1 in 5 Americans admit they judge people based on their first name alone. The names with the biggest stereotypes? Karen topped the list by a wide margin, followed by Chad, Donald, John, and Damien.

The survey also found 1 in 5 people wish they could change their first name, with Gen Z leading the way. In fact, Gen Z was also the generation most likely to admit they judge someone based on their name.

So if your name is Karen or Chad... don’t take it personally. According to this survey, your name might be introducing you before you get the chance.