Major fail for Ocean Spray cranberry sauce... cans filled with ONLY water

Did you serve real cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving, or the tube-of-jelly kind? Some people didn’t get either one . . .

Ocean Spray is looking into claims that some of their cans were filled with WATER instead of cranberry sauce. Not cranberry sauce that was watered down . . . JUST water.

A bunch of different videos are circulating online: One shows a lady opening a can, and it’s the FOURTH can she found full of water.

Here’s another one.

It’s not clear how many people got cheated out of their cranberry sauce last Thursday, or if it was isolated to a specific area of the country.

Ocean Spray put out a statement saying, “Millions of families enjoyed their cranberry sauce this holiday season, but even one can of sauce not meeting expectations matters to us. We’ve reached out to the folks who shared these videos to learn more and make it right.”