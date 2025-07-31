Matt Damon and Ken Jennings Just Won $1 Million on “Millionaire”… and Gave It All Away

Matt Damon and trivia king Ken Jennings just did what most of us only dream about — they won $1 million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire… and then gave it all to charity. 👏💧

The duo crushed their way through the iconic quiz show last night, locking in the final answer and winning the top prize for Water.org, Matt’s nonprofit that helps bring clean water to communities around the world.

Matt says the win will help around 200,000 people get access to safe drinking water. 💙

But don’t let the good vibes distract you from the drama — this was a total mic drop moment for Matt in his long-running (and hilarious) fake feud with Jimmy Kimmel, who’s the host of the new celebrity edition of Millionaire.

Jimmy called the win the, quote, “least dramatic million-dollar moment” in the show’s history… and he’s not wrong. 😂

But still — that million-dollar question? Not easy.

“Which of these words is often used to describe one of the most beautiful auditory effects on Earth: the sound made by leaves of trees when wind blows through them?”

Choices:

Apricity

Petrichor

Susurrus ✅

✅ Eudaemonia

The guys used their 50/50 lifeline and guessed right. Susurrus for the win. 💨🍃🎯