Meet the 2026 Super Girl Concert Lineup for Jacksonville 🎶

Who doesn’t love concerts? Especially when they’re FREE!

If you’ve never heard of the Super Girl Surf Festival, it’s a women empowering event that happens every year at Jacksonville Beach and it is Florida-coded to the core:

This festival is bringing in artists to the Jax Beach Pavilion on November 7 & 8 from so many different genres, making it easy to find an artist worth staying for:

Catch this lineup for Saturday, November 7:

Come back on Sunday, November 8 for these artists:

Now, the fun doesn’t stop there because this is not your average weekend in Jacksonville...

The world’s top professional female surfers will be visiting for a world-class surfing competition that will blow your mind, and a festival village loaded with female-inspired vendors, activities, classes, and speakers.

That’s not the only board showing off this weekend... Super Girl brings women’s skateboarding, inline, and quad skating back to Jax Beach! From technical runs to stylish jam sessions, these women highlight confidence, creativity, and progression in women’s skating across all formats, all held on a state-of-the-art 32’ mini-ramp.

That’s not all, Super Girl also brings back a Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament, Cheer & Dance Showcase, Basketball, Beach Flag Football, Beach Soccer, and so much more you don’t want to miss!

Even though this weekend is free, pre-registration is required and open now online.