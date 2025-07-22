Memphis Community Rallies Around 81-Year-Old Woman Living in Her Car — Raises Over $65K!

Christine “Mama” Marshall, an 81-year-old woman from Memphis battling throat cancer, had been living in her car for four years. Not because she wanted to — but because she was guarding what was left of her storm-damaged home.

Her son, Antoine Hardin, told her story to local news, and what happened next was incredible: the community showed UP. A fundraiser launched in her name has now raised over $65,000 to help restore her home and get Mama Marshall out of that car.

Hardin says seeing his mom smile again has been life-changing. And for a woman fighting cancer in the middle of a Tennessee summer, it was beyond time for a change.

The family is now moving her things into storage and preparing for renovations. In the meantime, Mama Marshall is staying with her son to escape the brutal heat.

Antoine says the support from strangers has restored his faith in Memphis — and now, they’re focused on giving his mom the safe, comfortable home she deserves.

🙏 A powerful reminder that kindness can change someone’s entire life.