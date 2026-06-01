🍽️ Michelin Just Put Jacksonville’s Food Scene on the Map

Jacksonville’s food scene just earned some major bragging rights. For the first time, the Michelin Guide has expanded to cover the entire state of Florida, and eight restaurants across Northeast Florida have landed on its list of recommended dining destinations. While the region doesn’t have a Michelin Star restaurant yet, being included in the guide is still a huge accomplishment and puts Jacksonville-area dining on the radar of food lovers from around the world.

Among the local restaurants recognized are The Bearded Pig and Rue Saint-Marc in Jacksonville, Eggboy in Atlantic Beach, and Salt at Amelia Island. St. Augustine also had a strong showing, with several restaurants making the list and a pair earning Michelin’s Bib Gourmand distinction for exceptional value. It’s another sign that Northeast Florida’s culinary scene continues to grow and gain national attention. Whether you’re a longtime local or looking for your next great meal, these Michelin-recognized spots are proof that some of Florida’s best dining experiences are happening right here in our backyard.