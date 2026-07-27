More Adults Are Moving Back Home—And Parents Are Charging Rent

Moving back home after college or during your 20s used to carry a bit of a stigma. Today, it’s becoming increasingly common. With housing costs, rent and student loan payments continuing to rise, many young adults are choosing to live with their parents a little longer while they save money and get financially established.

Interestingly, many families are creating new rules for the arrangement. Some parents are asking their adult children to help with household expenses or pay a small amount of rent, while others are letting them live at home rent-free so they can save for a future home. Experts say there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach—the most successful arrangements simply come down to clear expectations and open communication.